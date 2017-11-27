Porch pirates target holiday packages

(NBC News) Cyber Monday is here, and porch pirates are sailing through neighborhoods across the country this holiday season to steal packages.

Michael Garrison knows what it’s like to be targeted.

“I come home and review my camera, sure enough UPS delivered at 1:28 p.m., three packages, and at 1:34 p.m., a gentleman in a U-Haul truck takes them away,” Garrison says.

Garrison had security cameras, but police say that is often not enough, since they still have to identify the thief.

Delivery services are beefing up security, and the U.S. Postal Service is offering tracking and email images of what is on its way.

Consumer experts say the best cure might be prevention, as in having the package delivered to some place other than your front porch.

“Which allows you to authorize packages to be delivered with a neighbor or different locations or customize when packages are delivered,” says Consumer Report’s Nicholas DeLeon.

