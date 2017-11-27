Peter Pan Bus Lines ending service to Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Peter Pan Bus Lines announced they will be stopping their service to and from the Holyoke Mall.

As of this Wednesday, the bus line will no longer offer service between the mall, but said customers can still catch the bus from Maple Street in downtown Holyoke, or from Springfield’s Union Station. Some customers said stopping the service around the holidays is inconvenient, while others said the PVTA will be able to accommodate any mall passengers.

Michael Suchenicz of Agawam told 22News, “People that rely on the bus to get there the full distance, it’s going to take them a two hour walk. I definitely feel bad.”

Alexsandria Watts of Springfield told 22News, “It’s not stopping the PVTA bus from actually going, so I don’t think it’s makes that big of a difference. It’s Christmas shopping season, so as long as there is some type of schedule.”

PVTA does service Holyoke Mall from Springfield Station. Peter Pan Bus Lines could not be reached for comment on what lead them to the service change.