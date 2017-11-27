Pet Corner: Taz

Name: Taz

Breed: Shibi Inu/Chihuahua Mix

Age: 14 years old

Gender: Male

Events/Other Topics

Giving Tuesday is Tomorrow!

Giving Tuesday (November 28) is a national day of online philanthropy, and we hope you will keep Dakin’s animals in mind. Dakin is 100% self-sustaining and we help more than 20,000 animals every year through our spay/neuter clinic, adoption centers, foster programs and so much more! Visit dakinhumane.org and you’ll see our Giving Grid on our home page, which lets you upload a photo of your pet when you give!

