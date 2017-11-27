Patriots not slowing down after winning 7 straight games

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – After a rough start to the season, the New England Patriots have turned things around, winning their last seven games.

During that span, no team has scored more than 20 points against New England’s defense.

The Patriots are currently sitting at first place in their division and are tied for first in the conference with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with a record of 9-2.

Yarlyne Figueroa told 22News that despite the injuries the team has had this season, the Patriots always find a way to win.

“I wasn’t really worried about it,” Figueroa. “Like I said, they get through with everything that they do, so I know that they are going to do great, they got this.”

The Patriots will be back in action this Sunday to take on their division rival, the Buffalo Bills.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.