Multiple overnight road, exit closures on I-91 in Springfield this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT announced multiple overnight exit and road closures this week on I-91 through Springfield.

According to MassDOT, these closures will be a result of installing new lighting, bridge joints and drainage.

I-91 North (at Exit 3):Closed Monday through Friday from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning

Exit 1A from I-291 West (to I-91 South): Closed Monday through Friday from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning

I-91 South at the I-291 Interchange: Closed Monday through Friday from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning

MassDOT is encouraging drivers to plan ahead and give themselves extra time to travel through this area.

The following detours will be in place:

For the I-91 North Closures

To continue on I-91 North: Take Exit 3 toward Route 5 N/Route 57/East Columbus Avenue. Keep right at the fork toward East Columbus Avenue. Keep right to merge onto East Columbus Avenue. Continue straight on East Columbus Avenue for about 1 ¾ mile. Merge left to take the ramp to I-91 North/Route 20 West/Exit 9B. Keep left to enter I-91 North.

For I-291 East: Take Exit 3 toward Route 5 N/Route 57/East Columbus Avenue. Keep right at the fork toward East Columbus Avenue. Keep right to merge onto East Columbus Avenue. Continue straight on East Columbus Avenue for about 1 ¾ miles. Turn right onto Liberty Street. Proceed to the third traffic light and turn left onto Chestnut Street, then turn right onto the ramp to enter I-291 East.

For the Exit 1A Closures

To reach I-91 South from I-291 West/Route 20 West: Take Exit 2B on I-291 West and follow signs for Dwight Street. Turn left on Dwight Street, then turn right on State Street. Turn left on West Columbus Avenue/Hall of Fame Avenue, and bear left after crossing Union Street, to merge onto I-91 South.

For the I-91 South Closures

To continue to I-91 South: Take Exit 8 towards I-291 East/Route 20 East. Take Exit 2 towards Chestnut Street. Merge onto Chestnut Street and keep right. Turn right onto Liberty Street and then turn left onto Main Street. Turn right on State Street and then turn left on West Columbus Avenue/Hall of Fame Avenue. Bear left after crossing Union Street, to merge onto I-91 South.

For downtown destinations: Take Exit 8 towards I-291 East/Route 20 East. Take Exit 2 towards Chestnut Street. Merge onto Chestnut Street and keep right. Turn right onto Liberty Street and then turn left onto Main Street