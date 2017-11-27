Millions expected to shop online this Cyber Monday

(WWLP) – Cyber Monday 2017 is expected to be the largest online spending day in shopping history!

A survey conducted by RetailMeNot found a 17 percent increase in the amount of people who plan to shop today compared to Cyber Monday in 2016.

Cyber Monday allows shoppers the opportunity to land their hands on great deals from the comfort of their home.

One resident told 22News that he believes other Thanksgiving weekend shopping days could one day be a thing of the past, because Cyber Monday provides more leniency for shoppers.

“With Black Friday being a full week now, it kinda takes away from what it means,” Jay Paul said. “Not a lot of people.. I think are going to be going out for that long of a period of time.”

According to Adobe Data, shoppers spent a record 3.39 billion dollars online on Cyber Monday in 2016. That’s up 10.2 percent year over year.

In all, 78 million Americans are expected to shop online this Cyber Monday.