Masters of Illusion – Christmas Magic Trailer

(CW) – A holiday special edition of Masters of Illusion airs on Friday, December 1st at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.

Hosted by Dean Cain, the special features some of today’s hottest magicians including Jarret and Raja, Jonathan Pendragon, Ed Alonzo, Jibrizy, Les Arnold, Murray SawChuck, Farrell Dillon, Tommy Wind, Titou, Naathan Phan, Greg Gleason, and Christmas Choir. Produced by American Television International. The episode airs on December 1, 2017.

