“Lucky” lottery terminal spreading luck across Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The lottery terminal that produced the record-setting $758.7 million winning Powerball ticket in August, known as “Lucky,” is touring Massachusetts hoping to spread some luck this holiday season.

All this week, visitors will have the opportunity to meet “Lucky” at the State’s Lottery Office in Springfield on Fort Street and take their photo with the budding celebrity at a selfie station.

Lucky had previously been employed at the Pride on Montgomery Street in Chicopee, where Mavis Wanczyk purchased her Powerball ticket, which yielded the largest jackpot prize ever won on a single ticket in U.S. lottery history.

“I just came to see Lucky and rub him and hopefully it’ll rub off on me,” Katherine Wallas of Springfield told 22News. “My friend Mavis was the one who won the Powerball, so hopefully it’ll be good for me too.”

“Lucky” will next travel to Worcester and Woburn, before returning to Braintree December 18.