Hundreds take part in Bright Nights 5K Road Race in Forest Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Forty Springfield Police Cadets kicked off the Bright Nights Road Race Monday night, running the course in cadence before 500 runners took to the course for the Bright Nights 5K in Forest Park.

The 500 spots sold out faster than ever this year, with every slot taken within six hours of registration opening back in September.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri said the race was an opportunity for the cadets to be a part of an important Springfield tradition.



“First and foremost, it’s that collaboration, let everybody see that is running the race that the police recruits are out here running, they’re committed to the community,” Commissioner Barbieri told 22News. “It’s a great community event. Spirit of Springfield does a great draw into the city.”

Commissioner Barbieri fired the starter’s pistol to release the runners for the start of the race through Forest Park Monday night.