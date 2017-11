HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Do you recognize this pup? The Hadley Police Department is hoping they can reunite a lost dog with his owner Monday.

According to Hadley Police Sgt. Mitchell Kuc, the dog was found wandering on Chmura Road Monday afternoon, coming down from the Skinner Park area.

Anyone who recognizes the dog or knows his owner is asked to call Hadley police at 413-584-0883.