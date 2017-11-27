Granby H.S. student facing number of charges after pulling knife on officer, police say

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Granby High School student is facing a number of charges on Monday after he pulled a knife on an officer, police say.

Granby Police Department posted on their Facebook page that the Granby Junior/Senior High School was placed under lockdown Monday morning after a school resource officer pulled his gun on a male student who had pulled a knife out on staff and the officer around 11:00 a.m.

Granby Police Chief Alan Wishart said the male student physically attacked a school resource officer while he was being questioned in the school’s guidance office.

Chief Wishart said, “the student became enraged and assaultive. The student physically attacked the school resource officer and pulled a knife and a metal club out of his backpack. It should be noted that the male student is significantly larger than the officer.”

Chief Wishart explained that the school was then placed on lockdown to increase the safety level of all the other students and staff in the building.

After the school was placed on lockdown, Chief Wishart said the student continued to threaten the officer and other staff with the knife and club.

The school’s resource officer requested backup from other officers. While waiting for back-up, the resource officer pulled his gun out on the student while repeatedly ordering the student to drop the knife. The officer was able to contain the situation in the guidance office until other officers arrived at the school.

Chief Wishart said no other students were in the guidance area at the time of the incident but there were school staff members in the area.

Once the other officers arrived, Chief Wishart said, “a taser was upholstered and the student was again ordered to drop the knife or he would be struck with the taser. The student dropped the knife and complied with the officer’s demands.”

The male student was arrested and taken to the Granby Police Department for booking.

“The incident ended peacefully and no one, including the student, was injured,” said Chief Wishart.

The lockdown was lifted as soon as the situation was made safe.

Chief Wishart said the student was then transported to the Hadley Juvenile Court to be arranged for a number of charges.

Principal of the high school, Steve Sullivan called parents after the incident, to inform them and ensure them the situation had ended peacefully.

Granby police and the school’s administration are working together to investigate the incident to make sure that all students and staff that may have witnessed the incident or had information leading up to it, are interviewed and offered services if needed.