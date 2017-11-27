If there’s an ingredient that can produce a quality dessert that’s still gluten free, I would have to guess peanut butter. Tammy Aiken, author of “Tammy’s Original Gluten Free Cookbook,” showed us how to make a non-bake, gluten-free peanut butter pie.
Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookie (for crust)
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup gluten-free smooth peanut butter
- 1 teaspoon baking soda or baking soda
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup light brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons softened vegan butter
- 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 cup gluten-free measure for measure flour
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
- You will have to drain the oil off the top as much as you can. In a mixing bowl add the first seven ingredients mix add the flour all at once mix scraping the bowl.
- Spray cookie sheet with nonstick cooking spray lightly.
- Roll cookie dough as big as a walnut shell place on the cookie sheet take a fork and press lightly on the cookie until you see fork marks.
- Bake 20 minutes transfer to a cooling rack.
Gluten Free or Gluten Free Dairy Free No Bake Peanut Butter Pie
Ingredients:
- 1 cup gluten-free smooth peanut butter
- 3 tablespoons water or lactose milk
- 1 ½ cups confectionary sugar
- 7 ounces softened cream cheese or substitute with 8 ounces of milk-free cream cheese lactose allergies
- 2 cups whipped topping
Directions:
- In a mixing bowl mix the first three ingredients starting off slow to mix then whip for a few minutes until all combined scraping the bowl.
- Add the two cups of cool whip mix with a spoon until all incorporated in the mixture.
- Take the pie crust out of the refrigerator and fill the crust with the filling spread evenly then take the reserved cool whip spread over the top.
- Sprinkle with the ¼ of cup cookie crumbs that you reserved put the pie back into the refrigerator for 1 hour to set up.
- Note: In my cookbook it will say add the two cups of whipped topping
- Then use the reserved whipped topping for the top.