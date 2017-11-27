If there’s an ingredient that can produce a quality dessert that’s still gluten free, I would have to guess peanut butter. Tammy Aiken, author of “Tammy’s Original Gluten Free Cookbook,” showed us how to make a non-bake, gluten-free peanut butter pie.

Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookie (for crust)

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1 cup gluten-free smooth peanut butter

1 teaspoon baking soda or baking soda

1 cup granulated sugar

½ cup light brown sugar

3 tablespoons softened vegan butter

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

1 cup gluten-free measure for measure flour

Directions:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

You will have to drain the oil off the top as much as you can. In a mixing bowl add the first seven ingredients mix add the flour all at once mix scraping the bowl.

Spray cookie sheet with nonstick cooking spray lightly.

Roll cookie dough as big as a walnut shell place on the cookie sheet take a fork and press lightly on the cookie until you see fork marks.

Bake 20 minutes transfer to a cooling rack.

Gluten Free or Gluten Free Dairy Free No Bake Peanut Butter Pie

Ingredients:

1 cup gluten-free smooth peanut butter

3 tablespoons water or lactose milk

1 ½ cups confectionary sugar

7 ounces softened cream cheese or substitute with 8 ounces of milk-free cream cheese lactose allergies

2 cups whipped topping

Directions:

In a mixing bowl mix the first three ingredients starting off slow to mix then whip for a few minutes until all combined scraping the bowl.

Add the two cups of cool whip mix with a spoon until all incorporated in the mixture.

Take the pie crust out of the refrigerator and fill the crust with the filling spread evenly then take the reserved cool whip spread over the top.

Sprinkle with the ¼ of cup cookie crumbs that you reserved put the pie back into the refrigerator for 1 hour to set up.

Note: In my cookbook it will say add the two cups of whipped topping

Then use the reserved whipped topping for the top.