Dr. Phil – “‘My nephew is a liar who wants to be a rapper, claims to have $1 million record deal'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Lorraine says her nephew Tony glorifies rap culture and the “thug” life.

Tony has told her that he is going to be a famous rapper and sign a million-dollar contract with a major record label.

But, Lorraine claims Tony is a liar and is constantly making up stories. She claims Tony refuses to get a job, is constantly couch surfing and even gave up his now 6- and 9-year-old daughters three years ago, because he believed his aunt could give them more stability.

Tony claims his music is taking off and after he leaves the show, he is going straight to the studio to sign a contract.

Dr. Phil reached out to the record labels that Tony says are interested in him. Does he really have a contract waiting for him from a major record label?

And, Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum music producer DJ Silk also has some advice for Tony. Find out what he has to say.

