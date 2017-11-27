DC’s Best of Week 7 Episodes

(CW) – Here are some of the biggest moments from last week’s episodes! Miss an episode? Click here to watch the latest CW episodes >>

Last week’s episode of Supergirl (307):

When Winn (Jeremy Jordan) and the team discover an alien ship has crash landed deep underwater beneath National City, Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is called in to investigate. Meanwhile, Hank (David Harewood) attempts to bond with his father, Myr’nn (guest star Carl Lumbly). Samantha (Odette Annable), eager for some understanding of the changes she has been experiencing, looks to her estranged mother, Patricia Arias (guest star Betty Buckley), for answers. Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas and Anna Musky-Goldwyn. (#307). The episode originally aired on November 20, 2017.

Last week’s episode of The Flash (407):

Barry (Grant Gustin) comes face to face with DeVoe (guest star Neil Sandilands). Devoe’s past is revealed through flashbacks. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) puts the final touches on the wedding, which is a week away. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Thomas Pound (#407). The episode originally aired on November 21, 2017.

Last week’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (307):

With Sara (Caity Lotz) out of commission, the team finds a new Anachronism that leads them to the jungles of Vietnam and right in the middle of the war. Ray (Brandon Routh), Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Zari (Tala Ashe) pose as journalists and trek through the jungle when they are lead to time-displaced Gorilla Grodd. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) run into someone Rory knows which give a glimpse into his past. Victor Garber and Franz Drameh also star. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Tyron B. Carter (#307). The episode originally aired on November 21, 2017.

Last week’s episode of Arrow (607):

Oliver (Stephen Amell) celebrates Thanksgiving with his family but the happy moment is interrupted. Meanwhile, Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) returns to wreak havoc on the holiday. Gord Verheul directed the episode written by Wendy Mericle & Speed Weed (#607). The episode originally aired on November 23, 2017.

