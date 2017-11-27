Controversies linger as Congress returns

(NBC News) Minnesota Senator Al Franken is back on Capitol Hill after speaking publicly for the first time since admitting his sexual misconduct.

“I have let the people down. I have let the people of Minnesota down. I have let my friends and staff and supporters down and family down. I have especially let down the people who have seen me as a champion for women,” said Franken in an interview with Minneapolis CBS affiliate WCCO.

Also in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations is Congressman John Conyers, who announced he is stepping down as the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee while his colleagues investigate the alleged sexual harassment claims.

In a statement, Conyers denies it and questions the claims “raised by documents reportedly paid for by a partisan alt-right blogger.”

