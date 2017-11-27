Chicopee PD: Heroin, cocaine, marijuana found in car with man sleeping inside

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing multiple drug charges after Chicopee police allegedly found him sleeping inside a running car early Sunday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News a patrol officer and a Massachusetts State Police trooper found 24-year-old Naithen Soto, of Indian Orchard, sleeping in his car on Elcon Drive around 4:40 a.m. with a burned-down cigarette in his hand.

Wilk said Soto woke up after police tapped on the car’s window. He allegedly told the officer and trooper that he didn’t have a license and appeared confused as if he didn’t know where he was parked. Soto was told to get out of the car after an officer allegedly saw a baggy with white powder on the floor between his feet.

Wilk told 22News the officers then found an empty heroin baggy in Soto’s pocket, as well as several more heroin and cocaine packets inside a fanny pack in the car. Inside two hidden compartments in the car were more than $800 in cash, a softball-sized bundle of marijuana, and a digital scale, Wilk said.

Soto was taken into custody and is being charged with possession of a Class A drug (subsequent offense), possession of a Class B drug, possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug, possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was held on $140 bail and arraigned at Chicopee District Court.