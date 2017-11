Every day, more than 140 Americans die from opioid overdose, and this a problem that unfortunately has had an immense impact on Western Mass as well. Dr. Peter Friedmann, from Baystate Medical Center, told us about an event where you can learn more on how to stop opioid’s deadly effects.

Where: Baystate Medical Center

When: November 30 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm

For more information, head to baystatehealth.org