2 taken to hospital after accident on Coolidge Bridge in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic is at a standstill after a two car accident near Route 9 on the Calvin Coolidge Bridge in Hadley Monday evening.

A Hadley Police Department dispatcher told 22News calls about the two car accident came in around 5:24 p.m.

Two people were sent to the hospital in ambulances with injuries. The dispatcher could not tell us how serious the injuries are.

Emergency services including fire crews were also at the location of the accident.

The police dispatcher said traffic is “not moving” near Route 9, even though roads are not closed.

It is unclear when traffic will move normally as crews are working to tow away the cars and clean up the area.

22News will bring you more updates as more information becomes available.