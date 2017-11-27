1,000 bags of heroin seized in Monson traffic stop; 2 children inside car

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson police seized 1,000 bags of heroin over the weekend after pulling over a vehicle with four adults and two children inside.

In a release sent to 22News, Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski said officers stopped the the car on Maxwell Road Saturday night. The four adults, 29 year-old James Hasselman, of Monson, 35 year-old Joanna Lee Valardi, of Monson, 26 year-old Ashley Leneau, of Warren, and 36 year-old Jamene Murphy, of Lanesboro, were arrested after police found the drugs in the car.

Kozloski said the two children have been placed into the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.

All four were arraigned Monday in Palmer District Court on the following charges:

Possession of heroin with the intent to distribute

Trafficking in heroin

Two counts of wanton or reckless risk of injury or abuse to a child

The police chief said one of the arrested adults was already out on bail for two pending court cases involving heroin distribution.