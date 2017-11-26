Thousands attend Bright Nights in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bright Nights in Forest Park is having some early season success.

The Springfield annual attraction is already lining up carloads and busloads of visitors to marvel at the dazzling lights set up throughout the park.

Bright Nights should continue to attract thousands of visitors, especially as the weather gets colder and the snow begins to cover the ground.

One family told 22News they’ll be going to Bright Nights to celebrate a special occasion. Maria Placanica said, “This year, my granddaughter is going to hit her first double digit birthday, so we are going to rent a limousine and we are going to go through Bright Nights in a limo this year for that special occasion.”

Bright Nights at Forest Park has attracted 3.8-million visitors since 1995. Bright Nights runs through January 1st.