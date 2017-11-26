The biggest holiday shopping weekend continues with Cyber Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Around 78 million people across the country will shop online for Cyber Monday. That’s according to the National Retail Federation. Experts warn that this online shopping holiday brings the risk for online fraud.

Consumers are being urged to be more cautious when shopping on a mobile browser. Schemers can create fake websites and apps that look legitimate, which can make stealing your personal information easier. This can also result in you getting locked out of your phone and having money extorted.

Online shoppers should avoid clicking on any unsolicited e-mails. They could be trying to steal your information. 56% of people plan to make at least one purchase on Cyber Monday.

Experts also say websites with just “h-t-t-p” next to them without an “S” are more vulnerable to attacks.