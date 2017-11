CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The TD Bank on Meadow Street in Chicopee was robbed just before noon Sunday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the robber was wearing a mask and showed a weapon. Then the suspect got away.

Officer Wilk said that particular bank has been the target of many similar hold ups.

We will bring you any new information as it becomes available.