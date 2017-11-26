Sunderland police searching for attempted robbery suspect

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Sunderland are searching for a woman who tried to rob the Sunderland Market on Route 116.

Sunderland Police posted on their Facebook page that a woman wearing sunglasses and a mask tried to rob the market late Saturday night. Police say she walked in and demanded money, but wasn’t able to get any. That’s when she took off toward Squire Village.

Despite the help of a police dog from Montague, the suspect was never found.

If you have any information, call Sunderland Police.

