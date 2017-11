SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The wind was blowing Sunday, so much that it brought down power lines throughout the Pioneer Valley.

Springfield emergency personnel blocked off roads where downed power lines posed a threat in the city’s Liberty Heights neighborhood. Barriers kept 22News camera a safe distance away from where the wires came down on Farnsworth Street.

Eversource crews arrived and service was restored shortly after. No one was injured by the downed power lines.