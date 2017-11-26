Residents angered by vandalism at St. Michael’s cemetery

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many visitors to the gravesites of loved ones at St. Michael’s cemetery in Springfield learned about the vandalism of nearly a dozen headstones this past week.

The overturned headstones will be repaired in the coming days but residents made a Sunday pilgrimage to pay respects said they were shocked at what they found.

A Springfield woman spoke up, saying she’s disgusted at the actions of the people responsible for this vandalism, “what in the cemetery, it’s selfish and I feel bad for the families effected by it.”

Spokesman for the Springfield roman catholic diocese Mark Dupont told 22News this weekend, that cemetery staff will make the necessary repairs in the next few days, the cost to be borne by the cemetery.

It’s believed the damage was done early last week, but wasn’t discovered by a family member until mid-week when she visited the grave site.