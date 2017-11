SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in downtown Springfield early this morning.

Springfield police Capt. Richard Labelle told 22News, a man with a gunshot wound walked into Mercy Medical center just after 2 o’clock Sunday morning. He was shot on Taylor street and is expected to be okay.

Police are still searching for suspects. 22News is covering this story and will bring you updates as soon as they become available.