Mayor Sarno lights Forest Park neighborhood Christmas tree

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tree lighting ceremonies are by tradition a joyous addition to the welcoming of the Christmas season.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno did the honors Sunday, lighting the Forest Park neighborhood Christmas tree at the corner of Sumner and Belmont Avenues.

The mayor was joined in this festive occasion by members of the Forest Park Civic Association, as well as neighborhood residents.

The tree lighting took place only a short distance from the Bright Nights entrance to Forest Park, where the attendance to this annual event has gotten off to a substantial start.