Fallen Navy pilot from Berkshires remembered after recent crash

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The U.S. Navy has identified the sailors who died when their C-2A Greyhound plane crashed in the pacific on Wednesday.

One of those men, Lt. Steven Combs, spent the first 18 years of his life in Dalton and Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Brian Pedrotti says Lt. Steven Combs was his very first friend in kindergarten.

They grew up playing sports, like soccer and baseball, and he says Combs was arguably the best downhill skier in the state.

The close friends kept in touch all these years. Combs was planning to be at Pedrotti’s wedding next June.

“The first 18 years of my life, he was in every single memory. He would do things and wouldn’t expect anything in return. He was such a selfless and genuine person,” said Pedrotti.

Pedrotti immediately texted Combs when he first heard news of the plane crash.

That text never went through.

Pedrotti is still in shock after learning it was his friend that had been lost at sea.

“It’s been a really, really tough past couple of days,” said. Pedrotti

In 2007, Combs graduated from the now shuttered St. Joseph High School in Pittsfield.

He moved to Florida shortly after, but made a lasting impression on those who knew him.

His classmates in Berkshire County describe combs as “irreplaceable” and “a legend among heroes.”

They remember his infectious laugh and dream of becoming a pilot.

A goal, no one doubted he would achieve.

One of Combs’ friends said “He went out a hero serving his country. He’ll always be a crusader in our hearts and will be forever remembered as such.”

Pedrotti is hoping more answers will bring him solace.

“I hope with time a lot of our questions are answered and we have more certainty in what happened so we can really understand and get closure,” said Pedrotti.

The U.S. Navy says their entire team is working together to investigate what caused this crash.