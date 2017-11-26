Driver gets front-row seat to fight between two bucks

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A driver captured a battle between two deer Wednesday night in Warwick, RI.

Tom Clarkin emailed the video to WPRI Eyewitness News on Thursday after watching the nearly two-minute affair between two bucks in the middle of the street.

Illunimated by Clarkin’s headlights and those of a car that was trying to pass by in the other direction, the two animals locked horns – literally – in a wrestling match, oblivious to the fact that they had an audience.

A beep from Clarkin’s horn didn’t seem to get their attention, either.

Eventually the two bucks called it a draw and ran off.

