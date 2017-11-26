Christmas tree purchases have begun in western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas trees strapped to the roofs of cars have been a common sight this holiday weekend.

22News found Paul Bunyan tree farm and other Springfield area Christmas trees growers and vendors doing a brisk business.

Thanksgiving weekend marks the start of the holiday season and many families want to get their trees early, giving them more time to do the decorating.

Rich Lauzon of Chicopee told 22News, “It is the holiday, it gives us the time. The holiday is here, and it’s a nice place to be.”

Dana Anderson of Chicopee told 22News, “We’ve been coming here for about ten years, people who work here are awesome, cheap, great trees, it’s awesome.”

It’s been like this everywhere in western Massachusetts where Christmas trees are sold. Good weather and the desire to have the tree as long as possible are fueling this surge of Christmas tree purchases.