CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee St. Patrick’s parade committee isn’t wasting any time preparing for its role in the Holyoke parade on March 18th.

The committee selected the chairwoman of the city board of assessors, Laura McCarthy, as their 2018 Chicopee parade marshal.

They point out this hard-working parade committee woman has been an assessor for more than 20 years. The parade committee also organizes the annual colleen contest and coronation ball.