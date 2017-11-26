“Bob the bike man” continues to help during the holidays

(WWLP) – You’ll be pleased to know that Bob the bike man isn’t slowing down his humanitarian activities for the holidays. Just the opposite, he’s stepping the help he provides for the homeless and others in need.

Bob Charland of Springfield has provided Connecticut state police with first responder winter bags for the homeless.

It’s an extension of his work with Springfield police last month. Police officers loaded a cruiser with donated necessities and provided them to the homeless and children in need.

Charland told 22News, how these efforts help promotes more closeness between police and the people they serve, “The bags is one more way to bring the community closer to law enforcement. It’s a simple thing for them to pull over for somebody in need.”

Before launching his latest program helping people, Bob Charland was firmly established in the public’s consciences earning the affectionate name of “Bob the bike man.”

He’s been responsible donating hundreds of bikes for children from families of modest incomes.

Bob suffers from a degenerative brain disease. He wants to use all his remaining time helping others.