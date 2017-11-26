22News begins Toys for Tots collection Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of children in need in western Massachusetts are counting on Toys for Tots to provide them with Christmas gifts their families just can’t afford to buy.

Beginning Monday morning and right through December 11th, toy donors will be welcomed into the 22News lobby, as bringing gifts that children in western Massachusetts will treasure. By the time the U.S. Marines pick up this treasure chest of Christmas gifts to distribute to these deserving children, the 22News lobby resembles a crowded wonderland of gift giving.

Giving the gift is also a source of joy for the donor, as these good people have expressed during the many years 22News has been affiliated with the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program

One donor has told 22News, “Just knowing that it puts a smile on their faces, they have something to open even if it’s just one item, but I know everybody came though.”

Antother said, “It just warms your heart to come in here, know that some child – it’s going to make Christmas for them, it’s like you get more than they do.”

It’s a great feeling that you’ll be sharing when you give to Toys for Tots. We personally invite you to the 22News lobby as you bring a gift for a needy child.

Visit our lobby at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee to donate your new, unwrapped toys at any of the dates and times below.