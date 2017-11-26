11-year-old boy killed when pickup truck crashed into house

(NBC) – One child was killed and another one was severely injured when a pickup truck barreled into their home in California.

California Highway Patrol said a driver lost control of a vehicle due to a medical condition. The truck hit a propane tank and then crashed into the bedroom of a Madera Ranchos home.

Two children were inside the home at the time of the crash and became trapped under the debris.

An 11-year-old boy died and another child was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. The driver of the vehicle also died in the crash.

Copyright 2017 NBC News