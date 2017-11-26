1 killed in Dartmouth wreck Sunday morning

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) – A man from Millis, Massachusetts, died Sunday morning after a wreck on Barney’s Joy Road in Dartmouth.

Dartmouth police said that they responded to 251 Barney’s Joy Road at about 4:35 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The two people in the 2011 Volkswagen Jetta, identified as 22-year-old Jay Patel of New Paltz, New York, and 31-year-old Edward Bowles of Millis, were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment. Bowles died at the hospital a short time later.

Police said the crash remains under investigation and did not release any other details about it.