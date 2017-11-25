CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On the surface, the new family film, “Wonder” gives the impression, it’s just another tearjerker about a child overcoming his disability.

But a closer look tells you that “Wonder” is so much more, bolstered by a wondrous cast headed up bu Julia Roberts, giving her finest performance in years.

Jacob Tremblay could well be the finest child actor on the big screen, as the little boy whose been disfigured since birth.

Jacob plays on our emotions without becoming sugary The super talented Tremblay even gives his dad, Owen Wilson permission to steal a scene of his own. You’ll wonder how this appealing film manages to accumulate so much charm by turning some well worn cliches’ upside down.

“Wonder” surprised you at every turn with a refreshing look at children discovering the very goodness of their nature. As parents reach out to assure their children by using logic that’s only accumulated through experience.

“Wonder” grabs your heartstrings early and just won’t let go. You’ll notice right away how this delightful film makes up its own rules for what makes you feel good, guaranteeing itself a crowd-pleasing 3 stars. It’s no wonder, you’ll find “Wonder” irresistible.

Rated PG

1 hour 45 minutes

Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson