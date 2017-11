Holyoke, Mass. (WWLP) – One woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after an accident on I-91 North in Holyoke.

State Police Lt. Brian Gladu told 22News two women were inside the SUV when it flipped over on I-91 near Exit 17 at about 7:00 p.m. Saturday night.

The accident closed one lane and caused some brief delays, but it’s back open as of 7:30 p.m.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.