Westfield residents gather for tree lighting on town green

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of the Whip City celebrated the beginning of the Christmas season tonight with a holiday tree lighting on the town green.

Families cheered as the lights came on, marking the spirit of Christmas. The tree lighting was preceded by a lantern light parade.

Kids of all ages had fun celebrating this festive annual occasion that serves to bring the community closer together.

Gary Zerka of Westfield told 22News what the celebration was all about, “Just a family oriented activity they do here in Westfield and everyone’s having a good time.”

The tree on the green at Park Square is about 20 feet tall and covered in beautiful lights.