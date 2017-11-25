Vegas massacre survivor killed in hit-and-run

(NBC News) – A tragic story coming out of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Just weeks after surviving the mass shooting at the Route 91 festival, a man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run accident. The crash happened on November 17th along a highway in Pahrump, Nevada.

Roy McClellan was hitchhiking when a driver plowed into him.

His wife Denise, who was also at the concert with him, says this was an outcome she never expected. “This isn’t what I wanted for him. I don’t understand why he wasn’t taken at the shooting, but a month later he was taken this way,” said McClellan.

The person and the vehicle responsible for the death were later found. Charges against the driver are still pending.

