Small business Saturday encourages people to shop local

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Today is small business Saturday, but many local shops in the area have big expectations from shoppers!

Most small businesses here in Northampton will open at 10 this Saturday morning, and many have displays up promoting different sales and deals.

In Northampton parking is free all day downtown and in municipal lots to encourage people to support small businesses.

downtown kiosks displaying our “shop local, free parking” poster to remind shoppers that parking is free today and tomorrow #NorthamptonMA #BlackFriday #SmallBusinessSaturday pic.twitter.com/AlaBL41yOM — David Narkewicz (@MayorNarkewicz) November 24, 2017

I’ve issued a proclamation declaring Saturday Nov 25, 2017 #SmallBusinessSaturday in #NorthamptonMA and urge all residents to #ShopSmall tomorrow and everyday in support of our local businesses pic.twitter.com/69nhvywz6S — David Narkewicz (@MayorNarkewicz) November 25, 2017

winter farmer’s market season opens today at new #NorthamptonMA Senior Center location – don’t forget our local farms & food producers in your #SmallBusinessSaturday shopping #shoplocal #shopsmall pic.twitter.com/ZfhM6qLKmg — David Narkewicz (@MayorNarkewicz) November 25, 2017

Small business Saturday is actually a relatively new shopping holiday, that was started by American Express in 2010 to help retailers during the recession.

Shopping local on small business Saturday not only supports these stores, but also puts money directly back into the community and economy.

The National Retail Federation found that 76 percent of people who say they are considering shopping over this holiday weekend, would shop to support small business Saturday.