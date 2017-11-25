Silver Alert issued for man missing from Berkshire County

WASHINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Washington in Berkshire County.

69-year-old Frederick Oliver was last heard from Friday evening. He called his wife and said his vehicle was stuck on East New Lenox Road.

Oliver was driving a 1998 white Chevy van with the license plate 9ZL690. His cell phone signal was traced back to a tower in Richmond.

Mr. Oliver has several health issues. If you have any information on where he is, you’re asked to call the State Police in Lee at 413-243-0600.