Shoppers plan to take advantage of Cyber Monday deals

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Black Friday has come and gone, Saturday was Small Business Saturday, and next up is Cyber Monday.

It’s a shopping trifecta.

Cyber Monday offers a bigger day of deals online than Black Friday and consumers plan to take advantage. 56% of people plan to make at least one purchase if not cross off their entire shopping list.

One Westfield resident told 22News, even though she missed out on Black Friday, she won’t miss out on the good deals Cyber Monday has to offer.

“I wasn’t able to do the Black Friday shopping, but definitely, I’ll try to take advantage of Monday’s cyber deals,” said Patty Howes.

Spending over the course of this entire shopping weekend is expected to increase 47% over last year.