Northampton St. Patrick’s Association holds toy collection for needy children

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A determined group of parents are making certain that every needy child in Hampshire County has a toy for Christmas.

The Northampton St. Patrick’s Association collected donated toys and games Saturday at the Civic Center in the Florence section of Northampton. It’s what they do every year at this time.

The parents have an unswerving commitment to making certain the children will not do without this holiday season.

“Everybody should have a present during Christmas, every child out there,” said Northampton St. Patrick’s Association President Meggan Gilboy.

The toys these volunteers have collected have two destinations. They’ll be taken to schools in the area and donated to the Toys For Tots program which helps thousands of children from low income families throughout western Massachusetts.