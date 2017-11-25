New England Racers Auction And Trade Show to be held next weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hoosier Tire /Sunoco Race Fuel New England Racers Auction & Trade Show presented by CARQUEST Genden Auto Parts will be held next Saturday, December 2 at the MassMutual Center from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

This event is the first to be held here in New England. You will be able to sell your parts at the auction for free without paying a fee. There will be seminars held throughout the day.

There will be the Riverside Park Speedway reunion beginning at 3:00 p.m. The Hall Of Fame Induction will begin at 3:30 p.m. that will see the all-time winningest driver at ” The Park” Reggie Ruggiero along with Dan Avery, Chris Kopec, Jack Lecuyer, Ed Carroll, The Czarnecki Brothers (Joe and Paul), Bob Judkins and Mario Fiore.

Former 22News Assignment Editor Mark Wiernasz will be honored at the event.

Tickets for adults are $10 and children 12 and under will get in for free.