Medical team heads to Puerto Rico to assist hurricane victims

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A medical team from Massachusetts General Hospital flew into Puerto Rico Saturday to help ease the continued suffering of Hurricane Maria victims.

In addition to five doctors, 15 members of the 26 member team are nurses. They expect to spend 16 days helping the hurricane victims with their medical problems.

It’s estimated that thousands of Puerto Rican families remain homeless more than one month following the destructive storm.

Since the hurricane ripped through the island on September 20th, many Puerto Rican families here in western Massachusetts have been providing a safe place to stay for their loved ones from the Caribbean Island.

Related Coverage: