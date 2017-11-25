Many people took advantage of the dry Saturday to buy a Christmas tree

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, many Springfield area families families spent their Saturday searching for the perfect Christmas tree. 22News was at Paul Bunyan’s Farm & Nursery in Chicopee.

By Saturday morning it was already crowded. It wasn’t even ten o’clock Saturday morning and Paul Bunyan’s Farm & Nursery in Chicopee was packed with people either picking up their tagged Christmas tree or picking one out that morning.

One advantage to tagging a tree earlier in the season is knowing it is ready to be picked up whenever you are ready to decorate it.

For the families finding their tree Saturday morning, they searched, they got their tree freshly sawed, netted, and tied to their car to take home that day.

For some people its a tradition to get their tree early for others they just want to enjoy their tree as long as they have it.

If you’re looking for a long lasting tree you might want to get a fur. Susan Lopes, Owner of Paul Bunyan’s Farm & Nursery, told 22News, “Oh a fur tree definitely, stay away from a spruce if you can furs have a three month needle retention, their wonderful they make a great Christmas tree. Keep it well watered, go home watered it, get a fresh cut off the bottom, they drink water very easily and use hot tap water if you can when you water it for the first time.”

The weather this year also helped for a great growing season. Even though there was a minor drought earlier in the season there was still plenty of rainfall to help these trees grow.

There are still plenty of Christmas trees to choose from even if you didn’t tag one earlier in the season.