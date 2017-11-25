Man gets largest sex trafficking sentence

(CNN/KDVR) – A convicted sex trafficker from Colorado has been sentenced to 472 years in prison. That’s the longest sentence for a human trafficking case in U.S. history.

Women and young children forced to sell their bodies, recruited on Facebook, taken to hotels as prostitutes.

Breahannah Leary, Victim: “I can’t begin to even explain what he did to my life.”

Seven people are now guilty for their role in the childe sex trafficking ring.

This guy, Brock Franklin, is said to be the head of it all, the ring leader.

Breahannah Leary, Victim: “64 years just on what was done to me, that’s a lot.”

400 years altogether. Franklin walked in calm and collected, and sat quietly as a judge read his fate. One victim stood up and addressed the court herself. “Reading it today, and speaking and actually saying how I felt, and him hearing and having to sit there and listen to me, that brough me so much joy and that’s why I came today” said, Leary.

Sex trafficking continues to be a problem. The sentence that came down today is the nation’s largest for sex trafficking crimes.

Janet Drake, Colorado Attorney General’s Office: “A 400 year sentence sends a strong message across the country that we’re not going to tolerate this kind of violence to women and vulnerable populations.”

The crimes happened at hotels, like this one and that one, all over the metro Denver area. His defense asked for the minimum sentence, 96 years.

The victims and prosecution asked the court for more, and that’s what Franklin got, 400 years.

Breahannah Leary, Victim: “He deserves every single minute in those walls.”

