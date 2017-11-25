Local jewelry store has become home of the “Titanic” museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many small businesses in western Massachusetts continue to thrive despite the competition

Being part of the Indian Orchard community for the past 85 years has help solidify Henry’s Jewelry store as an integral part of the lives of people who call this Springfield neighborhood home.

Barbara Kamuda is proud of the store that was founded in 1932 in what was to become the Grand theater before moving into its current Main street location.

She told 22News how this small business has prospered over the years, “Knowing your customers and your customer base and just holding on as long as you can.”

Kamuda’s jewelry store has the added distinction of being home to the “Titanic” museum filled with historical icons recalling the saga of the ill-fated luxury liner more than 100 years ago.

“Titanic” buffs from all over the world have visited this unique museum during the many years of its operation.