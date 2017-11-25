Granby garage fire extinguished by several departments

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granby Fire Department is investigating what caused a garage fire in the town Saturday.

Granby Deputy Fire Chief Bruce Carpenter told 22News a detached two car garage went up in flames just after 1 o’clock this afternoon at 51 Forge Pond Road.

Deputy Carpenter said there was nothing of real value inside the garage, which was just used for storage.The flames did melt the siding of the home. It’s not clear what caused the fire.

Granby firefighters had help from Belchertown, South Hadley, Ludlow and Westover in putting out the flames.