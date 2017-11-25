Florence hosts after Thanksgiving holiday parade

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Saturday after Thanksgiving is parade day in the Florence section of Northampton.

The people of Florence lined the streets for the parade that attracts people from most of the communities in Hampshire county.

John Steins brought 12 teenagers with him from the hill town of Chesterfield, he told 22News, I just love Christmas music and marching, lifts your spirits, keeps you going and community sense of togetherness

They lined the streets of Florence for a traditional parade and from what spectators told 22News, they were not disappointed in this years’ edition of them after-thanksgiving tradition.